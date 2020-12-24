Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:11 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, a damaged vehicle with apparent gunshots was located. Additionally, it was revealed that subjects exchanged gunfire. There were no injuries

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Habiblahi Azeez, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Previously, on Friday, July 24, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 25 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

