Mechanical Ventilator Market to reach US $2.90 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Regulatory Framework, Competitive Landscape, Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the market for mechanical ventilators in 2020. On the basis of product, the transport and the portable mechanical ventilator is projected to observer the fastest CAGR by 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Size 2020, By Product (Critical Care, Neonatal, Transport & portable, others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Requst a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1708

Adroit Market Research report on global Mechanical ventilator market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2022 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global mechanical ventilator market have been studied in detail.

The global mechanical ventilator market is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. Growing elderly population, increasing incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and increasing cases of COVID-19 are some of the factors driving the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market.

Browse the full report eith Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilator-market

Mechanical ventilation is primarily used to help patients who need added respiratory support. It is indicated for acute or chronic hypoxemic respiratory failure to aid acute oxygenation difficulties or compensate for ventilator pump failure. It improves gas exchange and decreases the work of breathing. Over the past several years, there has been an introduction of numerous modes of mechanical ventilation, each with their own advantages and limitations.

The global mechanical ventilator market is categorized based on product. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into critical care, neonatal, transport & portable and others. The critical care ventilators dominated the market in 2020. There has been a rise in the number of critical care ventilators in hospital’s intensive care units due to COVID-19.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1708

North America dominated the market for mechanical ventilator in 2020, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to growing cognizance about patient care. Key players of the global mechanical ventilator market include Getinge AB, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Smiths Group plc, ACOMA Medical Industry Co., Ltd., Hamilton Medical among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1708

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Mechanical ventilator Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5. Mechanical ventilator Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.