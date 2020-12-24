Fantasy Sports Market 2020: Global Industry Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fantasy Sports Market 2020” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Global Fantasy Sports Market Report Overview

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

In 2018, the global Fantasy Sports market size was 13900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.

The attempt to get close to various pointers of the Global Fantasy Sports Market has led to an analysis that covers several aspects of the market on the basis of demographic challenges and factors. Their interrelations have been studied as well to get a better view of the market performance. The study has been backed by various charts and data that would help in tracking the flow of the market in the coming years. It covers a brief overview with a definition of the product and factors that impact the outcome, segmentation and a detailed study of different parts and competitive analysis of the same with a proper assessment of the companies and their contributions in recent years. The report finally presents a prediction for the Global Fantasy Sports Industry and its performance during the forecast period covering 2020 to 2026.

The key players covered in this study

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Feud

Ballr

Global Fantasy Sports Industry Key Players

The report has a proper understanding of the latest steps taken by various companies involved in the Global Fantasy Sports Market. These companies often develop path-breaking strategies to put the market forward. It tracks their chances of making a decent market stand and allows a good look into diverse possibilities.

Global Fantasy Sports Market Dynamics

The Global Fantasy Sports Market has various dynamics to rely on and counter demographic challenges to record growth. The report tries to analyze the situation on the basis of valuation, the product or service regarding the market, volume, and various trends that are evolving and influencing the market. This helps in building a base for the analysis of the report. It also gauges well how the booming population is contributing to various changes. This helps in the understanding of the demand-supply curve, strategic changes, and trends. It also notes the contributions made by various governments and private bodies.

Global Fantasy Sports Industry Segmental Analysis

Various segments that have been created by the experts to facilitate the process of digging deep and gleaning better results. These would help in getting reliable data that can be used later to understand the value of various strategies. This also includes a detailed look into the various growth pockets present in different zones like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Competition

Team Competition

Global Fantasy Sports Market Research Methodology

Porter’s Five Force Model has been followed to create a premise for the Global Fantasy Sports Industry analysis that covers a duration period of 2020-2026 and reveals data accordingly. This has been further supported by a SWOT analysis to make the outcome of the report more reliable.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fantasy Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fantasy Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

