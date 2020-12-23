Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,209 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Voyeurism Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

– Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest and areas of the National Mall.

 

Between Monday, August 25, 2020 and Tuesday, August 26, 2020, the suspect unlawfully used a video recording device to record underneath multiple individual’s skirts.

 

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 41 year-old Mumtaz Rauf, of Springfield, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Voyeurism.

 

The ongoing investigation revealed numerous incidents of upskirting involving unknown victims on the listed dates and at the listed locations. If anyone believes they may have been a victim, please call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Voyeurism Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.