Arrest Made in Voyeurism Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

– Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest and areas of the National Mall.

Between Monday, August 25, 2020 and Tuesday, August 26, 2020, the suspect unlawfully used a video recording device to record underneath multiple individual’s skirts.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 41 year-old Mumtaz Rauf, of Springfield, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Voyeurism.

The ongoing investigation revealed numerous incidents of upskirting involving unknown victims on the listed dates and at the listed locations. If anyone believes they may have been a victim, please call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###