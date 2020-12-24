Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in 1996 and 2018 Homicide Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in connection with two homicide offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

 

  • On Tuesday, June 11, 1996, at approximately 8:56 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast, for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Cedric Rogers, of Northeast, DC.

 

  • On Sunday, May 20, 2018, at approximately 11:15 am, members of the Fifth District discovered an unconscious and unresponsive adult male, inside a residence, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 39 year-old Ronald William Richardson, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 42 year-old Rasheed Young, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed and Second Degree Murder While Armed, respectively. Young has numerous prior arrests that include Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Murder, Assault on a Police Officer and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

 

