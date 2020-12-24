Senator Muth Announces $5.5 Million in RACP Funding for Local Community and Emergency Management Organizations

December 23, 2020 − State Senator Katie Muth (D – Berks, Chester, Montgomery) today announced more than $5.5 million in state grants that will support vital community and emergency service projects that will directly benefit the 44th senatorial district.

“After a year of endless unknowns and heartbreaking challenges experienced by so many Pennsylvanians, I am very grateful for these grant awards that will improve our communities in the coming year,” said Senator Muth. “I am thankful that Governor Wolf selected my identified priorities and funded projects that support first responders, veterans, and domestic violence resources.”

Funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) will support the construction of a fire and emergency services facility and training building on land owned by Upper Providence Township (Montgomery County). The township will receive $2,000,000 to construct the headquarters and primary response location for all fire and EMS services, including the township’s emergency operations center.

“While it is always vital to support our emergency responders the construction of this facility is especially critical to the surrounding townships in ensuring adequate fire and emergency services within the area,” said Muth. “As our region grows, we must ensure that our emergency responders have access to up-to-date resources in order to respond and assist those in need. The construction of this new facility will go a long way to support our first responders who put their lives on the line to protect us during crisis situations.”

In addition, funding in the amount of $1,500,000 will be used to construct affordable housing for veterans in Caln Township (Chester County).

“Not only is affordable housing availability an expanding crisis throughout Pennsylvania, there is an unprecedented need for safe and secure housing opportunities for our veterans,” said Senator Muth. “Having served as Minority Chair of the Senate Housing and Urban Affairs Committee during the last legislative session, I have fought to support affordable housing opportunities throughout our Commonwealth. During the ongoing COVID global pandemic, having a secure home is not only a priority, it is a matter of public health. I am incredibly pleased that this funding was secured to support expanding affordable housing throughout my district.

“I am especially pleased to announce that $1,000,000 in funding will be directed to support the Laurel House, Montgomery County’s only domestic violence shelter.” Senator Muth continued, “I have worked with the Laurel House on many projects and know that this funding will be vital to support their ongoing mission to provide a safe place for those in need.”

Located in central Montgomery County, Laurel House is a community non-profit dedicated to the vision of ending domestic violence in each life, home, and our community. Funding directed to the Laurel House will be used for ADA improvements, 13 sleeping rooms, and accommodations for those with special needs. Upon completion, the renovation will provide space to offer support services for community clients such as case management, large community kitchen, separate client meeting rooms, library, and a child’s play area.

Finally, $1,000,000 was directed toward the restoration of the Perkiomen Bridge Hotel located in Collegeville Borough (Montgomery County). Built in 1743, the Perkiomen Bridge Hotel is listed on the Historic Registry and will be restored in accordance with all Department of Interior Guidelines for historic structures.

“The Perkiomen Bridge Hotel is not only a regional landmark, it is a centerpiece of Collegeville Borough and reported to be the oldest standing hotel in the United States.” Senator Muth continued, “Each historic property that falls into disrepair or is demolished removes a piece of our shared past and takes away from what makes our region such a special place to call home. The very history of our nation began in Southeast Pennsylvania and I am extremely grateful that we are able to preserve the Perkiomen Bridge Hotel for future generations.”

Funding to support these community projects comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

