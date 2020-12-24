Sen. Hughes announces nearly $20 million in redevelopment grants awarded to projects in the 7th Senatorial District

PHILADELPHIA – December 23, 2020 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced that $19,850,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants had been awarded to projects in the 7th Senatorial District Wednesday.

“We must begin jumpstarting Pennsylvania’s economy and this is one tool in the economic development toolkit that must be used to help spur recovery,” Sen. Hughes said of the RCAP grants. “This round of redevelopment grants represents a diverse group of projects in the district that will have a positive impact on people on a number of fronts. Given the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am especially happy to see investments in workforce development, education, research and other critical areas. I am pleased to have this substantive financial commitment from Gov. Wolf’s administration and look forward to seeing these projects completed.”

RCAP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. The projects awarded in the 7th Senatorial District are as follows:

SUPRA/EMSCO was awarded $2 million to assist with land acquisition and construction of a 70,000 square foot office, warehouse and cold storage facility in West Parkside Industrial Park.

Ujima Developers was awarded $1 million to help renovate an abandoned building to be used as a workforce training site to address skill training for misplaced and unemployed workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JASTECH Development Services was awarded $1 million to help demolish the existing remnants of Overbrook Farmacy, which closed in the 1980s, and help construct a new wellness center that includes spaces for exam rooms, offices, and space for a farmer’s market, commercial kitchen, a fresh food market and more.

Overbrook School for the Blind was awarded $750,000 to improve accessibility and safety at the school’s main entrance and within the school building.

The Philadelphia Youth Basketball Youth Development & Community Empowerment Center was awarded $1 million to purchase and renovate the site of its planned youth development and community empowerment center on Wissahickon Avenue

The Share Food Program was awarded $1 million to pay for new roof sections at its warehouse, including new a new solar energy system that will help offset about 50 percent of the programs energy output.

Pennrose PHL was awarded $500,000 for construction costs on its 55-unit senior housing development at 65 th and Lansdowne in Overbrook, which will include 49 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments for low-income seniors.

and Lansdowne in Overbrook, which will include 49 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments for low-income seniors. The Philadelphia Zoo was awarded $1 million to convert Bird Lake into a large outdoor habitat for giraffes, ostriches, and Ankole cattle.

Red Rocks Group was awarded $750,000 to help fund construction of a 7-story mixed-use building at 42 nd and Chestnut that includes commercial space and office space for Intercultural Family Services.

and Chestnut that includes commercial space and office space for Intercultural Family Services. Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine was awarded $1 million renovate the newly expanded Family Medicine Suite, which includes 15 patient exam rooms, a multipurpose room and other health care facility needs.

SORA West Associates was awarded $1 million to assist with construction of its 128-key SORA West Gateway Hotel & Historic Fire House project, which will include dining and meeting space in the renovated historic firehouse.

Roman Catholic High School was awarded $500,000 to fund construction of a STEM Center that will provide additional classrooms that will house biology, chemistry, and physics laboratories, as well as an active learning classroom.

Brandywine Realty Trust was awarded $1,250,000 for its 200,000 square-foot mixed-use space at 3025 JFK Boulevard in Schuylkill Yards, which will include modern lab and office space, along with 326 residential units.

The United States Racquets Association was awarded $350,000 to help complete renovation of its facilities at 32 nd and Lancaster.

and Lancaster. 3600 Haverford Avenue Associates was awarded $1,750,000 for construction on the Village Square on Haverford project, which will include a full-service supermarket, 72 housing units above the supermarket, 40 units within 10-quadraplex town homes, a 10,000 square foot office building and more.

WURD Radio was awarded $1,250,000 for construction, infrastructure improvements, and other improvement-related costs for its station and office space.

KIPP Whittier Development was awarded $500,000 for its efforts to rehabilitate the former John G. Whittier Elementary School, so that it can serve as the KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy, with improvements to the building including a new cafeteria, gym, auditorium space and more.

St. Joseph’s University was awarded $750,000 to help with construction of expansion efforts at Merion Hall, increasing the university’s autism education and support efforts at SJU’s Kinney Center.

Mann Center for Performing Arts was awarded $500,000 to help fund significant upgrades to its pavilion, which has been open since 1976.

Smith Memorial Playground was awarded $1 million for major infrastructure upgrades of the 120-year-old Smith Playhouse.

The Community College of Philadelphia was awarded $1 million to fund construction of a new 75,000-square foot Career and Advanced Technology Center at the corner of 48th and Market Streets that includes automotive and technology training, advanced manufacturing and health care instruction.

