Senator Kearney Announces $7.5 Million in Local Grants

SPRINGFIELD − December 23, 2020 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester) today announced $7.5 million in state grants will go to projects across Delaware County.

“These funds will support incredibly important projects that will reach so many people throughout Delaware County,” said Senator Kearney. “These projects will strengthen our community by helping first responders keep us safe, improving family and behavioral health services, expanding access to much-needed childcare, and creating a new community center in the largest municipality in our county. I’m proud to have advocated for these projects, and I’m excited to see them take a big step forward thanks to this investment from the Commonwealth.”

The funding comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

Projects approved for funding include:

$2 million to develop additional aircraft parking at the Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum. This project entails construction of an apron constructed of concrete pavement. The apron will be lighted by six high-mast light poles, and electrical infrastructure will be installed to accommodate the needs of aircrafts. Security cameras will also be installed at various locations around the apron. Stormwater management will be installed through storm pipes, managed-released basins, and oil-water separators.

$1.5million for Delaware County 911 Communications. This project will assist first responders in Delaware County by providing a secure, reliable, FCC compliant public safety communication system. This includes 24 tower upgrades to provide county-wide communication coverage, shelter structures, ice bridge, grounding, electric, HVAC, core work additions, and 911 center equipment to communicate effectively in emergency situations.

$1.5 million for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia expansion in Millbourne. This project will develop a 175,000 sq. ft. two-story facility to support the entire CHOP hospital system, enabling multiple departments to share resources, increase efficiency, and improve services. The project includes extensive site work, construction of a new signalized intersection, parking areas, and truck bays so that CHOP can efficiently move supplies to their many facilities.

$1 million for the Upper Darby Community Center. Consistent with its 2018 Comprehensive Plan, Upper Darby is looking to transform its property in the Stonehurst neighborhood into a newly re-purposed Community Center. The project includes construction, stormwater management, and more.

$500,000 for Delaware County Community College's new Southeast Campus in Upper Darby. The College is undertaking a major facility purchase and expansion. The Early Childhood Education Center will be a separate building that houses two faculty offices and a dedicated classroom for Early Childhood Education courses. The Center will also include 8 toddler/children areas that will be operated by the YMCA of Eastern Delaware County.

$500,000 for Delaware County Memorial Hospital's Adult Behavioral Health Unit. This project will convert the current 23-bed Rehabilitation Unit at Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a 9,600 sq. ft. Adult Behavioral Health Unit. The new psychiatric inpatient unit will be comprised of 22 bedrooms, quiet room, nurse station, equipment storage, staff lounge, visitor room, and more.

$500,000 for Springfield Hospital's Center for Family Health. This project will renovate 13,500 sq. ft. of existing space on Springfield Hospital's main floor to become the new home of the Center for Family Health. The space will include 15 examination rooms, two counseling offices, nurse station, staff lounge, and dedicated rooms for psychology, procedures, and other patient services.

