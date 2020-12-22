When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2020 FDA Publish Date: December 22, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Country Fresh, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Party Tray Vegetables with Ranch Dip

Company Announcement

Fresh Orlando, FL., is recalling a limited number of cases of product containing a vegetable tray with ranch dip due to a possible health risk from an undeclared allergen in a product. The product contains egg, which is not declared on the label.

The items, “Party Tray Vegetables with Ranch Dip”, were unintentionally labeled with the incorrect nutritional panel for “Apple & Cheese with Carmel Dip” and were produced on December 17, 2020. The product was distributed through Winn Dixie, Harvey’s and Fresco y Mas stores in Florida. Recalled product was shipped directly to the retailer’s distribution centers in Plant City, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Miami, FL. The best-if-used by date of December 27, 2020 and the UPC code is as follows:

UPC Code: 3825911509 Lot Code: 020NFU2001

To date, Country Fresh has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The recalled products were distributed on 12/21/2020. Winn Dixie retail stores have removed the product from the store shelves and inventories. Customers with affected vegetable party try with ranch dip should discard it immediately and not consume it.

Country Fresh takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations, and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks.

For information please contact: 1-855-281-9715