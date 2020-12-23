Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HOLIDAY SCHEDULE FOR HOV AND CONTRAFLOW LANES

Posted on Dec 22, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will not run special use lanes such as the Zipperlane, the Highway 130 Contraflow, and the Kuhio Highway Contraflow from Friday, Dec. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 3, due to lower holiday traffic volumes. Special use lane operations will resume Monday, Jan. 4.

A list of special use lanes statewide can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/special-use-lanes/

The contraflow on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge will be set as two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane throughout the holiday schedule.

