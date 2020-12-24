HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 23, 2020

Governor’s Office :

Governor Announces Delay for State Furloughs

Governor David Ige announced today that there will be a delay in state furloughs. In a letter sent to state employees this afternoon, the governor said the state had been waiting months to see if Congress would provide additional federal funds to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts here in Hawai‘i. On Monday, a $900 COVID-19 relief bill was passed, and while the aid package doesn’t provide designated funding to state and local governments for revenue shortfall, it does provide direct funding for mitigation measures that the state would have to pay for otherwise, such as vaccine distribution, testing, education, and more. Based on the promise of federal aid, the governor made the decision to delay the implementation of the furloughs, which was set to begin on Jan. 1, 2021. However, he added that because it’s a fluid situation, there is no timeline of when the furloughs will begin.

Gov. Ige said, “I know the uncertainty makes things difficult for you and your families. We are continuing to monitor the latest information and will provide an update as soon as we can.” He also added, “With the safe and effective vaccines being administered, I’m hopeful we can limit the number of new cases and see our revenues pick up soon. Nevertheless, the impact to the state’s budget has been severe, and economists predict it will take years to recover. I anticipate that permanent and ongoing changes must be made to state government and ask your help in creating a more resilient way to serve the people of Hawaiʻi.”

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Three Deaths, 107 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

DOH is reporting three (3) additional COVID-19 deaths today. All had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their death.

1 Female, 50-59 yrs.

1 Female, 70-79 yrs.

1 Male, 80-89 yrs.

107 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 69 17,277 Hawai‘i 13 1,835 Maui 15 806 Kaua‘i 0 138 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 10 338 Total Cases 107 20,522++ Deaths 3 285

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-1, O‘ahu-59, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on Maui and one case on O‘ahu were removed from the count, and one case from Maui was re-categorized to out-of-state.

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 60 more inmate test results as part of surge testing efforts. Of that total, 33 were positive and 27 were negative. Additionally, 66 inmates have recovered reducing the total active inmate cases to 300. There were three (3) new positive HCF staff results and two (2) more staff recoveries reported, for a total of 40 active positive staff cases. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard and Project Vision Hawai‘i, will continue until there are no new positive cases at the facility.

All other facilities that experienced outbreaks have brought their COVID-19 count under control. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) has zero (0) active positive inmates. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ is also clear of the virus in their facility. There are three (3) inmates in an Arizona hospital who are expected to be medically cleared in coming days. The Waiawa Correctional Facility reports two (2) negative test results and has only three (3) active positive cases, including one (1) hospitalized inmate. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs :

Beware of Looming COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

DCCA is reminding Hawai‘i residents to be on guard against scam attempts tied to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Possible variations of the scam could include someone requesting payment for early access to the vaccine, or to be placed on a wait list. Scammers may even ask for your social security number or other personal information claiming they’ll help you sign up to get the vaccine. Don’t fall for it. DCCA OCP Executive Director Stephen Levins said, “People should avoid opening or responding to text messages and emails with hyperlinks about COVID-19 from unknown sources as it may lead to malware that can allow scammers to access private information through your electronic devices. The best practice is to simply ignore or hang up on anyone offering unsolicited services.” You’re also reminded to check with your healthcare provider first before exploring any COVID-19 related treatment. For the latest information about the state of COVID-19 vaccines in Hawai‘i: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

9,841 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 9,841 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 4,742 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,168 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

