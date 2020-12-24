DLNR NEWS RELEASE: PUBLIC HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR INPUT ON THE UPDATE TO THE STATE WATER PROJECTS PLAN

Newsroom Posted on Dec 23, 2020 in Latest News

(Honolulu) — The Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will hold public hearings online for an update to the State Water Projects Plan (SWPP) in January 2021. The SWPP is one of five component plans that together constitute the Hawai‘i Water Plan. The major objective of the SWPP is to provide a framework for planning and implementation of water development programs to meet projected water demands for State projects, such as schools, harbors, parks, agricultural parks, and office buildings.

The SWPP is meant to review current and future state water projects to ensure orderly authorization and development of the State’s water resources. The SWPP found that by 2034, an additional 34 million gallons per day (mgd) of potable water and over 148 mgd of non-potable water is needed to support State projects. The SWPP contains a breakdown of these water needs by county, by State Department, and by hydrologic unit.

CWRM staff will be holding two online hearings at the dates and times listed below:

January 13, 2021 (Wednesday) at 9:00 am

January 14, 2021 (Thursday) at 6:00 pm

Considering the evolving COVID-19 situation, protecting the health and welfare of the community is of utmost concern. As such, these hearings will be held remotely, with the Hearing Officer, presenters, and testifiers participating via online meeting venue. The virtual open hearing will be broadcast via live stream at: https://www.youtube.com/user/dlnrcwrm/

If you wish to provide live oral/video testimony during the online meeting, email CWRM at [email protected] no later than 48 hours in advance, with your name, phone number, email address, and your computer identification name (check your device settings). CWRM staff will then provide the meeting link information to you. Testifying at one of the two virtual hearings listed above will be enough to have your comments recognized and recorded.

All interested persons are urged to attend an online hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. The CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until February 15, 2021. Testimony should be mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawaii 96809, or email: [email protected], or fax to 808-587-0219.

Disabled individuals planning to attend the hearings are asked to contact the CWRM (at the above address or phone 808-587-0214) at least three days in advance of the hearing to indicate if they have special needs that require accommodation.

# # #

The document can be viewed online at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/cwrm/planning/hiwaterplan/swpp/

