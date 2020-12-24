Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-15 Blue Diamond Road Nightly Lane Closures Dec. 28-30 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime closures at Interstate 15 and Blue Diamond Road in Clark County for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Terra Contracting are the contractors.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (December 28-29) • Two left westbound Blue Diamond Road travel lanes will be closed approaching the Interstate 15 onramp from 9 p.m., December 28, until 5:30 a.m., December 29, in Clark County. Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (December 29-30) • Two left westbound Blue Diamond Road travel lanes will be closed approaching the Interstate 15 onramp from 9 p.m., December 29, until 5:30 a.m., December 30, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

