Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes Applauds Congress for Passing COVID Relief Package – Bipartisan Nationwide AG Priorities Included in H.R. 133

SALT LAKE CITY – In light of the serious hardship faced by many Utahns during the COVID 19 Pandemic, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes expresses appreciation for passing overnight Amendments to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, H.R. 133, a $900 billion relief package tied to the larger $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. In addition, the bill contains priorities supported by Reyes, and a large bipartisan coalition of attorneys general and the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).

“There are many people who are suffering mentally, physically, emotionally and financially from Covid. For some, the holidays make it even more stressful. So, I am exceedingly grateful to Congress and the President for getting this done,” said Reyes. “I am also encouraged that the bill includes flexibility for local governments to prioritize and spend relief funding, and that it includes funding to expand access to broadband where needed most.”

The bipartisan NAAG priorities, which Attorney General Reyes supports, that are included in the legislation include:

Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Spending Deadline Extension

Broadband Access As one of several proposals this year to bridge the digital divide, this legislation includes $7 billion to increase access to broadband, including a new Emergency Broadband Benefit to help millions of students, families and unemployed workers afford the broadband they need during the pandemic. NAAG sent a May 21, 2020 letter, encouraging future COVID-19 relief legislation to include “adequate and flexible funding to state, territorial, and local governments to expand broadband internet access” and “increase funding to the U.S. Federal Communication Commission Universal Service Fund.”



