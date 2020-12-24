No travel advised in McLeod County and north/east Renville County (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

Road closures and no travel advisories remain in effect for most of Southwest Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. – (4:45 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel in McLeod Co. and the north and east portions of Renville Co. due to reduced visibility.

State highways are closed in the following counties due to zero visibility and multiple crashes.

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Pipestone

Redwood

Renville (Hwy 212 Granite Falls to Hector, Hwy 71 Olivia to Morton, Hwy 4 Hector to Fairfax)

Yellow Medicine

Roadways will remain closed until conditions improve. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties could apply.

No travel advisories are in effect for state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions.

Chippewa

Kandiyohi

Lac qui Parle

McLeod

Meeker

North and east Renville

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

