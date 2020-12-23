Albright College, Alvernia University to Receive State Grant Funds

Reading, December 23, 2020 Two Berks County institutions of higher learning will receive $5 million in state grant funding, announced State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district). Alvernia University will receive $4 million from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to move forward with its Reading College Towne initiative at its downtown Reading campus. Albright College will receive $1 million from the same grant program to renovate the college’s Gingrich Library. Schwank strongly advocated for both projects.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“These funds are an incredible boost for downtown Reading and our efforts to revitalize Penn Street,” Schwank said. “I am beyond pleased to see Alvernia making such a bold move to locate part of their campus in downtown Reading. I’m equally grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf who has been so supportive of the economic development projects in the city.”

Schwank congratulated the efforts of all involved in securing the funding, including Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, who Schwank lauded for helping make the vision of a downtown campus a reality.

Albright College’s project is especially meaningful for Northeast Reading.

“These state funds will help Albright remain an anchor in Northeast Reading and allow the institution to transform Gingrich Library into a state-of-the-art learning facility that will benefit both college students and the community at-large,” Schwank said.

“These are two great projects that will bring immediate jobs to Berks in terms of construction, and long-term these projects will have a tremendously positive impact on Reading and the greater Reading area,” Schwank said.

“It’s important to note that I’m excited about these projects, but I am also continuing to work to make sure we help other businesses who have been so negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic,” Schwank said.

