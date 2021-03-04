FHFA Extends COVID-19 Multifamily Forbearance through June 30, 2021

Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) will continue to offer COVID-19 forbearance to qualifying multifamily property owners through June 30, 2021. The Enterprise programs were set to expire March 31, 2021.

Property owners with Enterprise-backed multifamily mortgages can enter a new or, if qualified, modified forbearance if they experience a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Property owners who enter into a new or modified forbearance agreement must:

Additional tenant protections apply during the repayment periods. These protections include: