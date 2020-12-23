MC Companies Looks Inward in Efforts to Support Those Most in Need

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People familiar with MC Companies know that supporting their local communities is a pillar of the organization. Whether that support is given financially or through volunteerism MC Companies’ philanthropic arm, the Sharing The Good Life Foundation, is committed to bettering the local communities where we live, learn, work and play.

As a 501c3, the Sharing The Good Life Foundation (SGL) traditionally supports a multitude of charitable operations throughout Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. In response to the current pandemic, SGL adjusted their operations to meet the moment. They wanted to make sure that their efforts were benefitting those most in need and it was during this due diligence that MC found that need existed within their own workforce and their families.

Although regulations typically prohibit corporate foundations from granting directly to the parent company’s employees, there is an exception in the case of a “qualified” disaster. With the declaration of a national disaster by the President, the COVID-19 outbreak met this standard and permitted foundations to give directly to employees and their families. Many of our MC households were impacted by COVID and the loss of income which opened the opportunity for SGL to provide over $120,000 in Emergency Disaster Relief grant money to sustain many of these families.

In addition to the financial support provided to their own employees in need, SGL has also worked to provide support to the most vulnerable in our communities. This year alone, the foundation has donated over $70,000 to local food banks, donated 2,500 water bottles to the homeless population at the Central Arizona Shelter Services, and donated to the Tucson Homeless Connect through MC employee grants program. SGL has also adopted three families in the UMOM program aiding homeless children and teens get ready to return to school, and facilitated a company-wide back to school drive for UMOM.

Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy at MC Companies has been the driving force behind MC and SGL’s incredible efforts and positive impacts they have been able to make during these unprecedented times. “Our ability to respond and work together will, in the end, define how well we did for our friends and neighbors during the pandemic.”

About MC Companies: MC Companies is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

About Sharing The Good Life Foundation: With the awareness of its corporate social responsibility, MC Companies created the Sharing the Good Life Foundation (SGL) as an organization designed to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live, work, learn and play. We believe in sharing the good life through donations and volunteer efforts that support a variety of local and national charities.

