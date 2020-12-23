Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,124 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of FinServ Acquisition Corp. Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating FinServ Acquisition Corp. (“FinServ”) (NASDAQ GS: FSRV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FinServ’s agreement to merge with Katapult Holdings, Inc.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-finserv-acquisition-corp.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of FinServ Acquisition Corp. Merger

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.