Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,124 in the last 365 days.

Armed with new equipment, WVDOH ready for Christmas Eve snow

CHARLESTON, WV – A winter storm is expected to blanket most of West Virginia with 3 to 6 inches of snow beginning on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, and continuing through Christmas Day. Road crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are ready for the challenge, armed with 185 brand-new snowplows. 

 

“The 2020 equipment plan was the largest buy plan in the history of DOH,” said Todd Campbell, assistant director of the WVDOH equipment division in Buckhannon.

Fueled by Gov. Jim Justice’s massive Roads to Prosperity construction and maintenance program, Campbell said state highways officials authorized the purchase of more than $40 million in new equipment for Fiscal Year 2020, which began on July 1, 2019. 

By comparison, the equipment budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which is currently underway, comes to about $18 million, he said. 

You just read:

Armed with new equipment, WVDOH ready for Christmas Eve snow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.