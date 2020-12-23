Armed with new equipment, WVDOH ready for Christmas Eve snow

CHARLESTON, WV – A winter storm is expected to blanket most of West Virginia with 3 to 6 inches of snow beginning on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, and continuing through Christmas Day. Road crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are ready for the challenge, armed with 185 brand-new snowplows.
“The 2020 equipment plan was the largest buy plan in the history of DOH,” said Todd Campbell, assistant director of the WVDOH equipment division in Buckhannon.
Fueled by Gov. Jim Justice’s massive Roads to Prosperity construction and maintenance program, Campbell said state highways officials authorized the purchase of more than $40 million in new equipment for Fiscal Year 2020, which began on July 1, 2019.
By comparison, the equipment budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which is currently underway, comes to about $18 million, he said.
