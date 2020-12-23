I-76 West Remains One Lane Next Week Between University Avenue and 30th Street for Median Reconstruction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 remains limited to one lane around-the-clock next week between University Avenue and 30th Street and the eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street also remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $40 million project that began in early 2019 to repair, resurface, and replace the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs. Drivers on westbound I-76 are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

