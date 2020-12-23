MnDOT reopens Hwy 210; no travel advisory lifted for parts of west central Minnesota (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — (2:45 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge, and has lifted the no travel advisory on state and federal highways in Clay County, northern Wilkin County and the northwest corner of Otter Tail County.

The no travel advisory remains in effect for state and federal highways located in Big Stone, Grant, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties, as well as the south half of Wilkin County. Please reference 511mn.org for specific routes (shown as purple for “No Travel Advised”).

Although conditions are improving in some parts of the region, MnDOT urges motorists to use caution while driving. Roads may be slippery in spots and visibility may still be reduced due to blowing snow. MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off your cruise control.

Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.

Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.

Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.

Never drive into a snow cloud.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###