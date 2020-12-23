Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT announces highway closures in southwestern Minnesota including I-90 (Dec. 23, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — (3:30 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed highways in southwestern Minnesota due to numerous crashes and zero visibility including Interstate 90 from the South Dakota Border to Blue Earth. The closures are now in effect and include the following counties:

  • Blue Earth (Hwy 60 west of Hwy 60/169 junction only)
  • Brown (western portion)
  • Cottonwood
  • Jackson
  • Martin
  • Nobles
  • Rock
  • Watonwan
  • I-90 from South Dakota to Blue Earth

Roadways will remain closed until conditions improve. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties could apply. A no travel advisory has been added for some state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties.

  • Blue Earth (rural areas)
  • Faribault
  • Nicollet (Hwy 111 and Hwy 22)
  • Sibley (Hwy 22 and Hwy 19)
  • Waseca

Check 511mn.org for more specifics on closures and advisories.

Snowplows will continue to operate in areas where they can see.  Snowplows will be pulled off the road when visibility makes it unsafe for them to operate.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Follow us on Twitter @mndotscentral.

