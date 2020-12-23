Interwoven Media Launches as Small Business Resource Community Aiming to Empower Entrepreneurs During COVID-19 Pandemic

The digital media company will utilize business-inspired storytelling and a content commerce strategy to grow the consumer base of its small business partners.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interwoven Media has officially opened its doors. The newly formed media company, which will operate at the intersection of entertainment, business and technology, will act as a small business resource center and community that is powered by storytelling. The company will combine its engaging, business-inspired original content with a content commerce-focused strategy meant to encourage organic audience growth, customer acquisition and sales conversions for its small business partners and family.

The company’s introductory project, Interwoven Community Spotlight, will celebrate more than one hundred of America’s hard-working small business entrepreneurs via a user-generated video series format. The project, which is scheduled to be released in Q2 of 2021, will highlight the unique stories and entrepreneurial journeys of these small business entrepreneurs and their businesses.

When asked about their inclusion in the upcoming Community Spotlight project, Cristian Sanchez, co-owner and head chef of Los Angeles-based Laurita’s Catering Food Truck, shared: “It’s been a blessing to work with Interwoven. Having the opportunity to share our story has meant so much to my family and to our business”.

The upstart Interwoven Media was founded during the lows of the COVID-19 quarantine by Harrison Sheinberg and Chance Horky. The pair, witnessing the negative effects of social distancing on community psyche and on the profitability of local small businesses, developed Interwoven Media as a storytelling platform that could empower small business entrepreneurs and foster community among audiences and consumers.

Interwoven’s original content can be accessed through Interwoven’s proprietary media channels, including the company’s website (www.Interwoven.Media), Instagram page (@Interwoven.Media) and Facebook page (@Media.Interwoven).

If you are a small business entrepreneur who would like to be featured in Interwoven's Community Spotlight series, or if you are someone who is simply interested in supporting small business and entrepreneurship, please join our Interwoven Community at www.Interwoven.Media.



About Interwoven Media:

Interwoven Media is small business community powered by storytelling. The company combines original, business-inspired storytelling with a content commerce-focused strategy meant to organically grow the footprint and consumer base of its small business partners.