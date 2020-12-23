- Workforce Services names new Office of Child Care director

SALT LAKE CITY (December 23, 2020) — Within days of Tracy Gruber’s appointment to run the Utah Department of Human Services, the Department of Workforce Services has named Rebecca Banner as the new division director of the Office of Child Care. Banner will take over at a pivotal time for the office as it continues to assist child care providers through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The child care system for the state of Utah is critical in supporting Utah’s workforce and economy,” said Casey Cameron, newly appointed executive director of the Department of Workforce Services. “We need a proven leader within the department who can immediately step in and support the team at this time. Rebecca has proven she is the right person for the job.”

The Office of Child Care has played a significant role during the pandemic in organizing One Utah Child Care, a temporary child care system available to healthcare workers and first responders during the first few months of the pandemic. In addition, the office launched the Child Care Operations Grant program to keep Utah's child care programs open, operating and providing a healthy and safe place for children."

“Over the next several months and during 2021, the office will be instrumental in ensuring child care providers receive the support they need to rebound from the pandemic and continue to provide the quality care Utah’s children deserve,” said Tracy Gruber, out-going director of the Office of Child Care. “Rebecca’s background in managing partner relationships and contracts will be key as she steps in.”

Banner is currently working as an assistant director in the Housing and Community Development division within the department. In this role, she was crucial in working closely with service providers during Operation Rio Grande and the transition to the new homeless resource center model. She has served in many leadership positions within Workforce Services including managing employment centers and overseeing contracts, budgets and policy programs.

“Throughout my career I have seen the important role child care plays in the lives of parents and children,” said Banner. “The system that supports these families and the child care providers cannot miss a beat during this critical time. I’m excited and honored to jump right in and do all I can to continue the great and much needed work taking place within the Office of Child Care.”

Banner attended Utah State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in degree in family and human development. She will transition to the new role on January 5, 2021.

