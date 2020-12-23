Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Reinstatement of the Utility Disconnect Moratorium

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement thanking the Public Service Department for its efforts to advocate for the reinstatement of the moratorium on household utility disconnects, and the Vermont Public Utility Commission (PUC) for approving the Department’s filing. The PUC order, announced Tuesday, reinstates the moratorium on involuntary disconnection on Vermont’s regulated utilities of electricity, telephone landlines and natural gas. The moratorium is in place until the end of March 2021.

“I want to thank Commissioner June Tierney and her team for filing with the PUC to prevent Vermonters from being disconnected from critical utility service due to financial hardship. As we head into winter while still facing a global pandemic and its economic impacts, we all need to look out for our neighbors and ensure we protect the most vulnerable. I’m proud that the state’s utility regulators have joined in that effort.”

