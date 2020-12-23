Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,060 in the last 365 days.

89,000 New Yorkers Receive the First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

22,000 Doses Administered in 90 Nursing Home Facilities So Far as Part of Federal Program

 

DOH Authorizes Use of Extra Moderna Vaccine Doses; Guidance Available Here

 

6,864 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

 

1,166 Patients in the ICU; 633 Intubated

 

Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.84%

 

164 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date. 22,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program. 

 

The Governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses. DOH guidance on administering the extra doses is available here and a letter from Commissioner Howard Zucker is available here

 

 

Audio Photos

"I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "We did not have that same post-Thanksgiving spike we saw elsewhere because we were more cautioned and more intelligent about it. The question is what happens through Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year's. Do we stay as diligent? I don't believe we are destined for a shutdown and I want to do everything we can to avoid one, but as I have been saying, that will be determined by our actions and the next 10 days are going to be key for us. We have already been working with hospitals to ensure they have sufficient capacity and to date, none have reported that they are close to being overwhelmed. Now it's on the rest of us to stay smart. If we all stay united and wear masks, socially distance and wash our hands, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

 

 

I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns,

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Test Results Reported - 204,361
  • Tested Positive - 11,937
  • Percent Positive - 5.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 6,864 (+203)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 1008 
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,166 (+40)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 633 (+19)
  • Total Discharges - 96,857 (+672)
  • Deaths - 164
  • Total Deaths - 29,016

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

380

0.04%

25%

Central New York

433

0.06%

26%

Finger Lakes

816

0.07%

33%

Long Island

1167

0.04%

25%

Mid-Hudson

796

0.03%

34%

Mohawk Valley

211

0.04%

30%

New York City

2337

0.03%

29%

North Country

69

0.02%

49%

Southern Tier

171

0.03%

44%

Western New York

484

0.04%

31%

Statewide

6864

0.04%

30%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

209

176

22%

Central New York

278

217

27%

Finger Lakes

397

281

30%

Long Island

823

664

24%

Mid-Hudson

715

420

42%

Mohawk Valley

132

99

27%

New York City

2454

1830

28%

North Country

73

29

51%

Southern Tier

125

83

36%

Western New York

545

322

42%

NYS TOTAL

5751

4121

31%

 

Yesterday, 204,361 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.84percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

6.92%

6.98%

6.98%

Central New York

6.64%

6.58%

6.44%

Finger Lakes

8.28%

8.39%

8.48%

Long Island

6.39%

6.51%

6.41%

Mid-Hudson

6.25%

6.29%

6.31%

Mohawk Valley

8.46%

8.54%

8.55%

New York City

4.28%

4.31%

4.28%

North Country

5.10%

5.23%

5.30%

Southern Tier

2.39%

2.48%

2.59%

Western New York

6.42%

6.49%

6.39%

Statewide

5.39%

5.46%

5.43%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

5.01%

5.03%

5.07%

Brooklyn

4.43%

4.45%

4.44%

Manhattan

2.75%

2.75%

2.67%

Queens

4.83%

4.94%

4.95%

Staten Island

5.44%

5.54%

5.51%

 

Of the 878,702 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

9,786

200

Allegany

1,627

20

Broome

7,318

174

Cattaraugus

2,133

25

Cayuga

2,235

71

Chautauqua

2,917

47

Chemung

4,165

29

Chenango

1,020

24

Clinton

841

23

Columbia

1,416

14

Cortland

1,798

30

Delaware

605

9

Dutchess

10,772

152

Erie

37,755

541

Essex

462

9

Franklin

618

9

Fulton

1,123

23

Genesee

2,200

55

Greene

1,031

15

Hamilton

90

3

Herkimer

1,615

74

Jefferson

1,422

43

Lewis

714

30

Livingston

1,543

60

Madison

1,953

41

Monroe

29,477

715

Montgomery

1,072

41

Nassau

78,983

1,015

Niagara

7,294

157

NYC

391,640

4,373

Oneida

9,990

252

Onondaga

18,351

270

Ontario

2,701

88

Orange

21,549

222

Orleans

1,139

43

Oswego

2,918

46

Otsego

1,060

24

Putnam

4,289

58

Rensselaer

3,412

80

Rockland

25,839

260

Saratoga

4,414

98

Schenectady

4,814

119

Schoharie

449

11

Schuyler

458

9

Seneca

628

9

St. Lawrence

1,704

47

Steuben

2,942

72

Suffolk

85,385

1,239

Sullivan

2,797

56

Tioga

1,518

32

Tompkins

1,846

30

Ulster

5,079

78

Warren

897

19

Washington

677

6

Wayne

2,101

54

Westchester

64,560

651

Wyoming

1,143

35

Yates

417

7

 

Yesterday, 164 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,016. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

6

Bronx 

4

Chautauqua 

1

Chenango 

1

Cortland 

1

Dutchess

1

Erie 

18

Fulton 

1

Herkimer 

2

Jefferson 

1

Kings 

8

Livingston 

1

Madison 

5

Manhattan 

5

Monroe 

12

Montgomery 

3

Nassau 

9

Niagara 

4

Oneida 

4

Onondaga 

13

Ontario 

1

Orange 

4

Oswego 

1

Otsego 

1

Queens 

14

Rensselaer 

2

Richmond 

2

Rockland 

5

Schenectady 

2

Schuyler 

1

Seneca 

3

St. Lawrence 

1

Steuben 

2

Suffolk 

14

Tompkins 

1

Ulster 

1

Wayne 

1

Westchester 

7

Wyoming 

1

 

Contact the Governor's Press Office

You just read:

89,000 New Yorkers Receive the First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.