89,000 New Yorkers Receive the First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 380 0.04% 25% Central New York 433 0.06% 26% Finger Lakes 816 0.07% 33% Long Island 1167 0.04% 25% Mid-Hudson 796 0.03% 34% Mohawk Valley 211 0.04% 30% New York City 2337 0.03% 29% North Country 69 0.02% 49% Southern Tier 171 0.03% 44% Western New York 484 0.04% 31% Statewide 6864 0.04% 30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 209 176 22% Central New York 278 217 27% Finger Lakes 397 281 30% Long Island 823 664 24% Mid-Hudson 715 420 42% Mohawk Valley 132 99 27% New York City 2454 1830 28% North Country 73 29 51% Southern Tier 125 83 36% Western New York 545 322 42% NYS TOTAL 5751 4121 31%

Yesterday, 204,361 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.84percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 6.92% 6.98% 6.98% Central New York 6.64% 6.58% 6.44% Finger Lakes 8.28% 8.39% 8.48% Long Island 6.39% 6.51% 6.41% Mid-Hudson 6.25% 6.29% 6.31% Mohawk Valley 8.46% 8.54% 8.55% New York City 4.28% 4.31% 4.28% North Country 5.10% 5.23% 5.30% Southern Tier 2.39% 2.48% 2.59% Western New York 6.42% 6.49% 6.39% Statewide 5.39% 5.46% 5.43%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 5.01% 5.03% 5.07% Brooklyn 4.43% 4.45% 4.44% Manhattan 2.75% 2.75% 2.67% Queens 4.83% 4.94% 4.95% Staten Island 5.44% 5.54% 5.51%

Of the 878,702 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 9,786 200 Allegany 1,627 20 Broome 7,318 174 Cattaraugus 2,133 25 Cayuga 2,235 71 Chautauqua 2,917 47 Chemung 4,165 29 Chenango 1,020 24 Clinton 841 23 Columbia 1,416 14 Cortland 1,798 30 Delaware 605 9 Dutchess 10,772 152 Erie 37,755 541 Essex 462 9 Franklin 618 9 Fulton 1,123 23 Genesee 2,200 55 Greene 1,031 15 Hamilton 90 3 Herkimer 1,615 74 Jefferson 1,422 43 Lewis 714 30 Livingston 1,543 60 Madison 1,953 41 Monroe 29,477 715 Montgomery 1,072 41 Nassau 78,983 1,015 Niagara 7,294 157 NYC 391,640 4,373 Oneida 9,990 252 Onondaga 18,351 270 Ontario 2,701 88 Orange 21,549 222 Orleans 1,139 43 Oswego 2,918 46 Otsego 1,060 24 Putnam 4,289 58 Rensselaer 3,412 80 Rockland 25,839 260 Saratoga 4,414 98 Schenectady 4,814 119 Schoharie 449 11 Schuyler 458 9 Seneca 628 9 St. Lawrence 1,704 47 Steuben 2,942 72 Suffolk 85,385 1,239 Sullivan 2,797 56 Tioga 1,518 32 Tompkins 1,846 30 Ulster 5,079 78 Warren 897 19 Washington 677 6 Wayne 2,101 54 Westchester 64,560 651 Wyoming 1,143 35 Yates 417 7

Yesterday, 164 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,016. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: