TeamHealth clinicians are front and center as vaccine distribution begins

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As doses of the COVID-19 vaccines arrive at hospitals and healthcare facilities, many of TeamHealth’s 16,000 clinicians around the country are front and center in receiving a vaccine.

“TeamHealth and our 16,000 clinicians are leading with our shoulders in our nation’s fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jody Crane, MD, MBA, TeamHealth Chief Medical Officer, said. “We are working with hospital partners across the country to administer vaccine doses as quickly as they become available, and our clinicians will be leading by example. The vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are safe, and with very few exceptions, we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as possible, in accordance with vaccine guidelines.”

TeamHealth’s Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force (EIDT) examined the Pfizer-BioNTech data released by the Food and Drug Administration. It reached a unanimous conclusion in support of the vaccine, believing it to be highly effective and recommending it be administered to adults above 16 years of age, including TeamHealth clinicians, unless clear contraindications exist. The task force has likewise analyzed data on the Moderna vaccine and believes it to also be a safe and effective tool for adults age 18 and up to halt the spread of COVID-19.

TeamHealth Executive Vice President Dan Collard said the company is already coordinating clinician vaccine efforts with hospital partners.

“We are pleased to see that TeamHealth clinicians across the country are being included in early hospital efforts to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers. We have maintained an open dialogue with both our partners and our clinicians, encouraging early adoption of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. With a presence in nearly 700 hospitals across the country, not including our post-acute and ambulatory footprint, we believe it is vital that we are transparent in our support for this national vaccine rollout.”

TeamHealth is the nation’s largest integrated physician practice, with 16,000 clinicians caring for patients in hospitals and other partner facilities across the country. TeamHealth encourages all clinicians to lead by example and communicate to patients that vaccination is a public health imperative during an unprecedented pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that healthcare workers at high risk for exposure be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The full EIDT Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine review and analysis can be found here.

The full EIDT Moderna COVID-19 vaccine review and analysis can be found here.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our approximately 16,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,000 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

###

Attachment

Sylvia Ridenour TeamHealth 865.328.7689 media@teamhealth.com