Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Shelly Glenn to Lead New Initiative Focused on Development and Community Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) announced that Shelly Glenn, former Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, has been appointed to a newly created position as Chief Development & Community Partnership Officer. As part of her new assignment, Glenn will have a key role in bringing FCS to the forefront of community oncology, overseeing critical growth initiatives, as well as efforts to strengthen patient advocacy and community partnerships.

In addition to her new responsibilities, Glenn will continue to oversee referral base management, physician recruitment and the FCS Foundation, as well as fostering deeper relationships and tighter integration within the communities FCS serves by leveraging internal and external partnerships. Working with key stakeholders, she will be supporting and promoting a number of critical patient advocacy initiatives and developing go-to-market strategies for FCS service lines.

FCS CEO Nathan Walcker said, “Over the years, Shelly has helped nurture key relationships with many other cancer-related groups, as well as a variety of community-based organizations. Her expertise in bringing people and organizations together will serve her well in this new position.”

FCS President and Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan added, “During her tenure at FCS, Shelly has developed an outstanding referral management program, which has boosted new patient growth annually. Additionally, as a founding board member of the FCS Foundation, she has helped increase patient grants significantly. Even in this very challenging year, the Foundation has distributed $1.4M to needy cancer patients undergoing treatment in Florida. We are pleased that she will continue to provide leadership in both of these areas.”

“I am extremely excited about this new position,” Glenn said. “There are so many great opportunities to connect stakeholders in the cancer community and ultimately provide more benefit for cancer patients throughout the state. I look forward to advocating on behalf of our patients and continuing to drive connectivity with FCS across the healthcare ecosystem.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com