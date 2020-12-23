ASA Insurance Discussed Claim Submission vs. Paying Out of Pocket
Car insurance in Salt Lake City recently shared important information for drivers deciding between paying out of pocket or submitting a claim.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading provider of car insurance in Salt Lake City recently shared important information for drivers deciding between paying out of pocket or submitting a claim after an accident is the best choice. ASA Insurance understands how frustrating this situation can be, so they were eager to share helpful information with Utahns.
They encourage drivers to keep these considerations in mind when making this decision.
ASA Insurance suggests drivers look at the number of people involved in the accident before making a claim. This is something that can be used to help determine whether they should submit a claim or pay out of pocket. If it was just you as the driver involved in the accident then you will have full control on how to handle the situation and decide on whether or not to submit a claim.
However, as ASA Insurance shares, if two or more drivers are involved and the other drivers want to file a claim then you might not have as much of a choice. They may go ahead with filing a claim, which means that you will automatically be involved in the claims process.
At the same time, if you are the one at fault, then it is more than likely that your insurance premiums will increase if you are to submit a claim. If the other person involved is at fault, then their insurance will cover the repairs necessary on your vehicle, as well as any medical expenses.
Finally, ASA Insurance shares what is perhaps the most important factor in helping drivers make their decision is the price of the repairs. For smaller accidents with minimal repairs, then drivers might be more inclined to pay out of pocket. For bigger collisions, it is less likely that it will make sense financially for you to pay out of pocket. In that case, filing a claim may be the better choice.
For those with more questions about auto insurance in Salt Lake City and the claims process, ASA Insurance can be contacted at 801-486-7463.
Creed Anderson
ASA Insurance
+1 801-486-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter