MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

December 14, 2020 to December 21, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 14, 2020, through Monday, December 21, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

A Sidekick .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of 39th Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-177-655

A Marlin 25 MN .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-177-718

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of 6th Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-177-800

A Ruger SR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-177-834

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6300 block of 33rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-177-875

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Brennen G. Holloman, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 20-177-894

A Glock G22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 54th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Timothy Marquette Conrad, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-177-978

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

A Springfield Armory XD45 4.0 Mod 2 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jose Angel Avelar, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-178-075

A Ruger P89 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik Ford, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 20-178-274

A .223 AR15 assault rifle was recovered in the 4200 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-178-297

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-178-303

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old D’Angelo M. Phillips, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-178-324

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Theadore Rhodes, of Northeast, D.C., 26-year-old Kasheena Khadijah Howard, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Beiliul Zewongiel, of Burtonsville, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 20-178-343

Thursday, December 17, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun, and a Draco 9mm assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 29-year-old Michael Wayne Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Kevin Freeman, of Northwest, D.C., 27-year-old Devante Garner, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Nekko Kallum Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-178-744

A Smith & Wesson Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-178-804

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyrell Betz, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Contempt, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-178-839

A Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Melon Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-178-898

Friday, December 18, 2020