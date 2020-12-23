Arrest Made in First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3900 Block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 34 year old Michael Cox, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Knife).