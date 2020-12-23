Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,047 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3900 Block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 34 year old Michael Cox, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3900 Block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.