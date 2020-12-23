Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Today at Noon: Governor Newsom to Hold Virtual Conversation with California’s Next U.S. Senator, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Secretary of State Nominee Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, California’s next U.S. Senator Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Secretary of State Nominee Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber will hold a virtual conversation today at noon. Announced yesterday, Secretary Padilla will become the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate and Assemblymember Dr. Weber would be the first African American Secretary of State in California history.

The update will be streamed at the California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE FOR MEDIA: Because of social distancing guidelines, reporters will ask their questions via phone. Credentialed Capitol media will be provided dial-in information upon RSVP.**

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at approx. 12:00 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in infomation and ask questions over the phone.

For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit covid19.ca.gov.

    ###

