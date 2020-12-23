Today at Noon: Governor Newsom to Hold Virtual Conversation with California’s Next U.S. Senator, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Secretary of State Nominee Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, California’s next U.S. Senator Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Secretary of State Nominee Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber will hold a virtual conversation today at noon. Announced yesterday, Secretary Padilla will become the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate and Assemblymember Dr. Weber would be the first African American Secretary of State in California history.

The update will be streamed at the California Governor YouTube page.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at approx. 12:00 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube page.

