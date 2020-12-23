The Accent Coach Discusses The Global Trend of Connectivity
Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.
Through time, the human race has continued to evolve in a direction toward mass communications.VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through time, the human race has continued to evolve in a direction toward mass communications. From the first ship that crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the first phone call, time has shown that humans strive to connect.
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, elaborates, "In older centuries or decades when someone wrote a letter or sent a telegram, it was always containing something important. Why? Because communication used to take weeks, sometimes months. Thus, it was often only worthwhile to send letters or notes if it was of absolute importance."
Roche continues, "Today, we can send a text to the other side of the world, and we know within seconds and minutes that they have received what we sent. It’s a whole different world. And this also means that there is far more mass communication, specifically on a global scale. You can now talk to someone on the other side of the world in real-time."
The connectedness of the world is changing the way humans communicate. Sometimes, this also leaves room for more miscommunication to take place. "There’s more communication happening between different groups or individuals than ever before. This means there’s definitely more miscommunication," Roche says.
It opens the doors to the idea of communicating well as being one of the most important skills a person can have. "It’s never been more important than now to choose your words wisely and to understand the implications that your word choice can have," The Accent Coach explains. "It is difficult though since many have taken this as a way to voice whatever they want when they want. And that is absolutely their right. At the same time, it pays to be aware that what you write on the internet often stays on the internet. And also that people can’t interpret how you’re saying it. Again, choosing your words has never been more important. It pays to pay attention!"
