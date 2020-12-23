Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant Employee Convicted of Falsification of Records

MARINETTE, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the December 15, 2020 conviction of Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee Lonnie Bamberg for one count of falsification of records pertaining to pollution discharge elimination in Marinette County. Bamber was sentenced to a financial penalty with a fine, costs and surcharges totaling near $5,000.

Mr. Bamberg worked as the operator-in-charge of the Village of Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant. Duties of this position required Mr. Bamberg to conduct testing and maintain records related to the pollution discharge at this location. Mr. Bamberg failed to perform certain testing related to the biological oxygen demand and total suspended solids in the influent and effluent water at this location. Mr. Bamberg failed to perform this testing for an extended period of time. Instead of testing and recording the results, Mr. Bamberg falsified the required records.

“Testing for pollutants helps protect Wisconsinites’ health,” said AG Kaul. “Failing to conduct the required testing and falsifying records is a violation of the public trust.”

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – Bureau of Law Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Nathaniel Adamson. The Wisconsin Department of Justice also provided victim services.