State investigating the release of hog waste from lagoon failure in Jones County

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the structural failure of a hog lagoon at DC Mills Farm in Trenton that resulted in the release of approximately one million gallons of untreated animal waste.  DWR is investigating the cause of the failure and will take enforcement action to hold the appropriate parties accountable based on the results of that investigation.

 

DWR was notified on December 21, 2020 and immediately conducted an on-site inspection.  Based on current information, all of the animal waste released from the failed lagoon reached Tuckahoe Creek, approximately 300 feet from the lagoon.  Tuckahoe Creek flows into the Trent River approximately 2.5 miles downstream. 

 

DWR staff conducted an on-site inspection and collected water samples for testing and analysis at a state-certified laboratory and continue to monitor the nearby waters for environmental impacts. 

 

