Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Divison of Strategic Development Receives Four Awards from International Economic Development Council

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Division of Strategic Development received four awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The prestigious awards are Gold Rank for its 2018 – 2019 Community Profile, a project in the category of Print Brochure and three silver category awards for its Chahtapreneur Business Guide, a project in the General Purpose Print Promotion category; the Regional Economic Development Partnership website (www.GrowChoctaw.com), a project in the category of General Purpose Website; and the Small Business Development operations, a project in the Entrepreneurship category.

“The Division of Strategic Development and the economic and small business development teams are grateful to IEDC for their recognition of the hard work and dedication our team members and Chahtapreneurs have accomplished this past year,” states Tammye Gwin, senior executive officer of strategic development. “Our amazing teams have worked hard to attract diverse businesses, create jobs and enhance the economic well-being throughout the Choctaw Nation territories, and I believe these awards have proven that.”

Choctaw Nation created the small business development team to assist Choctaw tribal members interested in starting a small business, “Chahtapreneurs.” The small business team has grown to eight members and needed a document that guided clients through the process of establishing a business. The 104-page guide details examples and photos of every step and includes: entrepreneurship characteristics, idea generation, business types, business structures, business planning, finances, marketing and legal requirements.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. 35 award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity, and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day,” said Kenny McDonald, 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life.”