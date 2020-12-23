No travel advisory lifted in northwest Minnesota (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

Motorists are advised to continue to use caution as roads are partially covered and slippery

BEMIDJI, Minn. — (12:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on the following highways in northwest Minnesota.

Highway 2- Crookston to East Grand Forks

Highway 200 – Ada to North Dakota border

Motorists are advised the roads may still be slippery in spots and to use caution while driving. MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off your cruise control.

Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.

Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.

Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.

Never drive into a snow cloud.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

