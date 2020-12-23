No travel advised on state highways in 9 southwest MN counties (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

Blowing snow and limited visibility create hazardous driving conditions

WILLMAR, Minn. — (12:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel on state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions.

Western Chippewa

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Pipestone

Western Redwood

Western Renville

Yellow Medicine

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

