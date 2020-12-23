Portions of Highways 19, 67 and 68 closed in southwest MN (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

WILLMAR, Minn. — (1:00 p.m.) (1:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the following highway segments due to zero visibility.

Hwy 19 is closed from the South Dakota border to Marshall

Hwy 68 is closed from the South Dakota border to Marshall

Hwy 67 is closed from US 75 to Granite Falls

Roadways will remain closed until conditions improve. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties could apply.

A no travel advisory remains in effect for state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions.

Western Chippewa

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Pipestone

Western Redwood

Western Renville

Yellow Medicine

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

