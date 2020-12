Blowing snow creates hazardous driving conditions in southwest Minnesota (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

No travel advised in several southwestern Minnesota counties

MANKATO, Minn. — (1 p.m.) Due to dangerous driving conditions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on state and federal highways in the following counties:

Blue Earth (western portion)

Brown (western portion)

Cottonwood

Faribault (western portion)

Jackson

Martin

Nobles

Rock

Watonwan

The advisory is until further notice and includes Interstate 90 and Highway 60 in southwest Minnesota.

Blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions. Visibility is poor, in some areas down to zero. Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for much of southern Minnesota. Be prepared for extremely difficult travel conditions. Total snowfall predictions vary, but wind gusts of 50 miles per hour, in some areas, could lead to dangerous travel conditions. MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off your cruise control.

Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.

Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.

Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.

Never drive into a snow cloud.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Follow us on Twitter @mndotscentral.

