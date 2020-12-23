Suzan Craig and Tahi Take Home Top Sustainable Business and Restoring Nature Awards in New Zealand

Tahi Manuka Honey Now Available in the United States

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi took a run-down cattle farm in northern New Zealand and turned it into a vibrant nature reserve where it makes 100 percent pure manuka honey.

For Tahi’s conservation efforts, the New Zealand Sustainable Business Network honored the company with its 2020 Supreme Award: NZI Transforming New Zealand. Tahi also received the top honor in the Restoring Nature category.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from New Zealand’s Sustainable Business Network,” said Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey, which is currently rolling out its manuka honey brand in the United States. “The finalists included great companies that employ sustainable manufacturing practices. It is encouraging to see more companies making the environment and sustainability an integral part of their core mission plan.”

Tahi and other companies that place value on sustainability employ business practices that are economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally friendly.

“Every business decision we make takes into account sustainability,” Ms. Craig added.

In addition to establishing 3,000 beehives, Tahi has planted more than 349,000 native trees and brought back the natural wildlife bird population, which has grown from 14 species to more than 71. More than many national parks in New Zealand. Tahi has planted 94 native plant species, reforested 14 percent of the land with native trees and shrubs, created lakes, and protected streams and ecologically significant coastal dunes.

“[Tahi] is a living example of transformation, rejuvenation, and commitment to long-term regenerative business. It is a great local business actively supporting its local community and creating employment there,” said Rachel Brown, CEO of the Sustainable Business Network.

Ms. Craig said Tahi’s business is guided by the Long Run’s 4Cs: Conservation, Community, Culture, and Commerce.

“All of our business decisions are grounded in Conservation, Community, Culture, and Commerce,” said Ms. Craig, a founding member of the Long Run, an initiative that develops innovative approaches to sustainable ecosystem management. “The 4Cs guide everything we do at Tahi, from species conservation to renewable energy, recycling water to community outreach, creating jobs to preserving local culture.”

Now that Tahi has restored nature to the cattle farm, and the honey business is thriving in New Zealand, Tahi has just exported its manuka honey brand to the United States.

Tahi honey is free of sugar, water, and chemicals.

"We make pure manuka honey from nature,” Ms. Craig added.

Tahi honey varieties that are available on VitaBeauti.com include:

Beelicious Honey MGO 40+ is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers, including Manuka.

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.

Tahi UMF Manuka Honeys, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, contains all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

“We started Tahi years ago when we bought the cattle farm,” Ms. Craig said. “We are thankful that SBN recognized all the hard work our team has done to create a nature paradise and make the finest manuka honey in the world.”

For more information about Tahi, visit vitabeauti.com.

