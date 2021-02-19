Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alabama to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss Getting the Best Compensation Results

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Alabama to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , MISSISSIPPI , USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Alabama to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss getting the best possible financial compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran typically depends on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and in most instances the Veteran's exposure to asbestos occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. We mentioned that mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran-the compensation might be in the millions-again depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best compensation results. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or their family member please call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.