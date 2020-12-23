It’s OFFICIAL: Sweden’s ‘No Lockdown’ Approach WORKED BETTER than UK, Belgium & France
Sweden, criticized by many for it’s approach to covid, has suffered less covid deaths relative to their population than the UK and Belgium.
Sweden's king has said his country 'failed' to save lives with its relatively relaxed approach to the coronavirus pandemic.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXIS WORLD NEWS
— BBC News
Despite a recent attempt by the BBC to make Sweden appear to have “failed” in it’s approach to the Coronavirus pandemic (BBC), the numbers DO NOT LIE.
Sweden, which has been criticized by many for it’s freedom-based approach to covid, has suffered less covid deaths relative to their population than many other countries including the UK and Belgium. The following table shows the latest figures of deaths as a percentage of their population (as of December the 18th):
Covid Deaths per Country as % of population
(Worst at the top)
Country Population Covid Deaths Deaths as %
France 12,278,210 59,619 0.48 %
Belgium 11,589,623 17,364 0.14 %
UK 67,886,011 66,052 0.097
Sweden 10,099,265 7,893 0.078 %
Germany 83,783,942 25,027 0.029 %
[ Data from: CSSE at Johns Hopkins University ]
It can clearly be seen by looking at this data that France, Belgium and the UK – three countries that imposed the most extreme lockdown measures had the MOST deaths relative to their populations.
Sweden, which has had zero lockdown measures, and Germany which has had no lockdown since May have had massively less deaths per population.
Axis World News asks the question: Why are mainstream media outlets such as the BBC ignoring these facts?
And why are France, Belgium and the UK continuing their policies of locking down local shops and pubs and forcing small children to wear masks all day when the evidence shows that they do not result in less deaths?
We can only guess that Sweden and Germany’s open policies led to a quicker developent of natural immunity their populations.
William Banks
Axis World News
email us here