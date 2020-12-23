Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Salmon Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting December 30, 2020

December 30, 2020
10:00 AM

Salmon Regional IDFG Office 99 Highway 93 N Salmon, ID

 

Telephone Conference Call Meeting: Call Tom Schrempp at the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 742-7054 if you would like to participate.

Agenda:

  • Welcome!
  • Call for any new agenda items
  • Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member.
  • Review ‘Emergency Big Game Feeding Policy’ and purpose of WFAC
  • Other items? Concerns? Questions?
  • Adjourn.

