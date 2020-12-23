State Route 160 Lane Restrictions at Postal Drive December 28-31 in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following lane restrictions at State Route 160 and Postal Drive in Pahrump:

Monday (December 28)

State Route 160 shoulders will be closed in each direction at Postal Drive between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., December 28, as crews install new signage.

Tuesday (December 29)

One lane in each direction along State Route 160 at Postal Drive will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., December 29, as crews perform final crosswalk striping.

Wednesday-Thursday (December 30-31)

Traffic along State Route 160 at Post Drive will be shifted to one side of the street between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., December 30-31, as crews install overhead signal posts.

The temporary lane restrictions are needed as part of $246,775 in intersection improvements that began on October 5. MC4 Construction is the general contractor. Upgrades include placing two new streetlights, adding crosswalk pavement markings and installing a pedestrian push-button activated overhead rapid flashing beacon. The project greatly enhances pedestrian and motorist safety and mobility at an increasingly busy and important intersection.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.