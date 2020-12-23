Solomon Darwin, Dipak Gyawali, Rahul Chaudhary,Rajiv Nath, Satya Brahma set to address India Leadership Conclave 2020
Industry Leaders, Academicians, Policy Makers gather to debate Rebuilding India - Opportunities in the pandemic
The 11th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2020 will be held virtually under the theme Rebuilding India - Opportunities in the pandemic.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network 7 Media Group's flagship annual leadership conclave, India Leadership Conclave will be hosting its 11th Annual edition under the theme Rebuilding South-East Asia - Opportunities in the pandemic at a time when the world is still under the grip of Covid -19 pandemic amidst turbulent international trade & commerce, economic recession & shutting down of geographical boundaries.
Keeping its tradition of presenting leaders of substance & bringing the finest minds of the world to discuss & debate the changing business, social & political environment, India Leadership Conclave will be deliberating issues from IT to Hospitality & Covid-19 to economic implications. The ongoing tension of trade deficit between China & America, the emergence of President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris & its bilateral trade & the hunt for Covid-19 Vaccines are the three most important components as we wind up the year 2020 & marching towards 2021. The 11th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2020 will be held virtually under the theme Rebuilding India - Opportunities in the pandemic.
"Opportunity for Reforms, Life after lockdown, reviving the economy, increasing business uncertainties, Lack of economic opportunity and unemployment, fall in both investment and consumption, rising inflation are some of the pressing issues that will dominate as we embrace the new year 2021," said Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave. India Leadership Conclave 2020 is also set to select the ILC Power Brand Winners for the year in the various categories. The set of awards instituted by India Leadership Conclave will be announced on 26th December 2020 award night in the virtual broadcast.
The topics that will be deliberated upon are as follows:
A Billion Hope: Mr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group
Smart Cities VS Smart Villages: Challenges & Opportunities - Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director, UC Berkeley-Haas Center for Corporate Innovation & Executive Director, Center for Growth Markets
Why Re-Imagining Nepal-India Relations Matters in Facing an Uncertain New World Order - Mr. Dipak Gyawali, Chair, Nepal Water Conservation Foundation & Former Minister of Water Resources of Nepal
COVID-19 vaccine: Building Logistics for Vaccination Distribution - Mr. Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director & CEO, CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings - Business implications of Biden Presidency in Indian IT Sector - Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Birlasoft Limited
Building a world-class HR systems & Policies in the times of Covid - 19 pandemic Overview -Mr. Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics
