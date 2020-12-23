Vermont To Receive $150,000 From TPB International, LLC For Online Sales of Electronic Cigarettes

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced today that his office has reached a $150,000 settlement with TPB International, LLC, which operates www.vaporfi.com, for violations of Vermont’s Delivery Sales Ban and Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act. Under the settlement, TPB International, LLC resolved claims that it sold through its website electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, and other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers. As of July 1, 2019, it is illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related “vaping” products over the internet to individual Vermont consumers. In addition to a payment of $125,000 to the State of Vermont, the Vermont Community Foundation’s Opportunity Fund will receive $25,000 pursuant to the settlement.

“Online sales of electronic cigarettes to individual Vermont consumers will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Vaping is particularly harmful to children and young adults, which is why I am pleased that part of this settlement will support Vermont’s youth and families.”

Since 2008, Vermont’s Delivery Sales Ban law has prohibited cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco, little cigars, or snuff, ordered or purchased by telephone, mail order, or through the internet, to be shipped to anyone in Vermont other than a licensed wholesaler dealer or retailer. This law was expanded in 2019 to include tobacco substitutes (including electronic cigarettes), substances containing nicotine or otherwise intended for use with a tobacco substitute, and tobacco paraphernalia. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery conducts compliance checks of online retailers to determine compliance with this law.

Under the terms of the settlement, in addition to the $150,000 payment, TPB International, LLC is required to notify Vermont consumers that www.vaporfi.com does not ship to anyone other than licensed wholesaler dealers and retailers in Vermont.

To make an enforcement-related complaint to the Attorney General’s Office, you may email your concerns to ago.tobaccoenforcement@vermont.gov.

A copy of the settlement is available here.

Last modified: December 23, 2020