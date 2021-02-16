Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Mississippi Gets a Much Better Compensation Result-It May Exceed $1,000,000

"We recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi receives the best possible financial compensation results. ” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi receives the best possible financial compensation results. Frequently compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-depending on where, how, and when their asbestos exposure occurred. For additional information about mesothelioma compensation and or how the compensation process works please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303.

Most Navy Veterans who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2021 were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. Mesothelioma can take decades to develop and it frequently shows up out of the blue. For more information about mesothelioma compensation please call attorney Erik Karst at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. https://Mississippi.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.