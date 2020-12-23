Winter storm expected to impact travel in southern Minnesota today (Dec. 23, 2020)

Latest news releases

MANKATO, Minn. — (9:00 a.m.) Motorists are advised that travel conditions will likely change quickly today as the winter storm moves into in south central Minnesota, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

With current warnings for blizzard conditions area highways will likely go to “No Travel Advised” at some point during the storm and there is the possibility of road closures. Motorists should prepare for changing weather conditions and monitor road conditions at 511mn.org . Potential impacts include reduced to zero visibility and slippery roads from snow compaction as the warm temperatures dramatically drop and freeze the precipitation to the road.

Motorists should also have a winter survival kit if they must travel in these conditions.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways are available through fixed cameras at 91 locations across the state that show live rotating photos. While the fixed cameras show a small area of the road, the plow cameras show real-time road conditions as snowplows plow their routes.

Motorists can also prepare for winter weather driving by following these steps:

Check road conditions before your trip. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Allow extra time to get to your destination. Be patient behind the wheel and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions. Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind a plow, far from the snow cloud. Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Anticipate that plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions. Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Remember to turn your headlights on! No texting, emailing, or internet while driving – it’s the law.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

